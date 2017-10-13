Official visits CEAD at Mehran University

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The Commander Rangers Hyderabad Colonel Muhammad Ashraf visited the Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro. He held a meeting with Director CEAD Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar. The director discussed the performance, achievements and role of the centre in promotion of art and design. He also raised the issue of university's security. Colonel Ashraf appreciated the role of CEAD in the field of art.
