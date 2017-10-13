Fri October 13, 2017
National

P
PR
October 13, 2017

I didn’t term Qadianis Muslims: Sana

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said he has never termed Qadianis Muslims.  In a press release, the minister while clarifying a statement said it has been wrongly attributed to him. He further said Capt Safdar’s speech in the National Assembly was correct. However, his (Safdar) claim that there are also Qadianis in the army is totally wrong.

