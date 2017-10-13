I didn’t term Qadianis Muslims: Sana

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah has said he has never termed Qadianis Muslims. In a press release, the minister while clarifying a statement said it has been wrongly attributed to him. He further said Capt Safdar’s speech in the National Assembly was correct. However, his (Safdar) claim that there are also Qadianis in the army is totally wrong.
