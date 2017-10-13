Rallies against Sana on his words about Qadianis

LAHORE: Various religious and political parties Thursday protested against Punjab Law Minister across the province over the statement of Punjab Law Minister Minister Rana Sanaullah for allegedly portraying Qadiyanis as Muslims.

Tehrik Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLYR) has also demanded dismissal of federal law minister Zahid Hamid besides exposing and punishing all those who had a role in the controversial amendment, failing which the party would stage a long march from Lahore to Islamabad on November 6. The decision was announced by TLYR patron Pir Afzal Qadri and central ameer Dr Khadim Hussain Rizvi after the meeting of party’s central executive committee which met here Thursday. They said the meeting also decided to observe countrywide day of condemnation of government’s role in west-backed conspiracy to amend the Islamic articles of the constitution and the laws regulating Qadiyanis status as non-Muslims.

They said the government had crossed all limits of provoking the religious sentiments of Muslims of Pakistan only to please the western masters by carrying out their conspiracies to change the constitutional status of Qadiyanis which is not only a highly sensitive matter for entire Muslim ummah but also an issue of life and death.

The meeting also condemned Rana Sanaullah for crossing all limits in pleasing Qadiyanis and demanded strict action agaisnt him including dismissal from government and punishment according to the laws of land.

Majlis Ahrar-e-Islam leader Ataul Muhemin Bukhari termed Sanaullah’s statement worse kind of provocation against religious sentiments of Muslims in Pakistan.

TLYR President Dr Khadim Hussain Rizvi demanded immediate apology from Rana Sanaullah for his controversial statement, failing which a countrywide movement would be launched against the government. He also demanded release of Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali. JUP President Qari Zawwar Bahadur demanded immediate resignation of the minister and an unconditional apology to the entire Muslim ummah.

Sunni Tehrik leader Sarwat Ijaz Qadri demanded arrest and dismissal of the law minster and the law secretary. Tanzim Ittehad Ummat (TIU) chief Ziaul Haq Naqshbandi warned that unless Sanaullah apologised to the nation or named those scholars. Rallies were also taken out by religious and political parties against Rana Sanaullah in various cities.