Beaconhouse Open National Tennis from October 22

KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association (STA) is organising the inaugural Beaconhouse Open National Juniors and Seniors Tennis Championships 2017 here at Karachi Gymkhana from October 22 to 28.The events are Juniors Under-18 Singles, Boys 16 Singles, Boys 14 Singles, Boys 12 Singles, Boys and Girls 10 Singles, Girls Under-18 Singles, Girls 14 Singles, Seniors 45 Plus Singles, Soft Tennis for Men and Women Singles and Soft Tennis Men Doubles.