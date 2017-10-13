Beaconhouse Open National Tennis from October 22

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association (STA) is organising the inaugural Beaconhouse Open National Juniors and Seniors Tennis Championships 2017 here at Karachi Gymkhana from October 22 to 28.The events are Juniors Under-18 Singles, Boys 16 Singles, Boys 14 Singles, Boys 12 Singles, Boys and Girls 10 Singles, Girls Under-18 Singles, Girls 14 Singles, Seniors 45 Plus Singles, Soft Tennis for Men and Women Singles and Soft Tennis Men Doubles.
KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association (STA) is organising the inaugural Beaconhouse Open National Juniors and Seniors Tennis Championships 2017 here at Karachi Gymkhana from October 22 to 28.The events are Juniors Under-18 Singles, Boys 16 Singles, Boys 14 Singles, Boys 12 Singles, Boys and Girls 10 Singles, Girls Under-18 Singles, Girls 14 Singles, Seniors 45 Plus Singles, Soft Tennis for Men and Women Singles and Soft Tennis Men Doubles.
Comments