Fri October 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

October 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Beaconhouse Open National Tennis C’ship from Oct 22

Beaconhouse Open National Tennis C’ship from Oct 22

KARACHI: The Sindh Tennis Association (STA) will organise the 1st Beaconhouse Open National Juniors and Seniors Tennis Championships here at the Karachi Gymkhana from October 22.The prize money for the event is Rs50,000, to be distributed among the winners and runners-up as cash awards and tennis funds.The last date for registration is October 20.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement