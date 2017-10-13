Beaconhouse Open National Tennis C’ship from Oct 22

KARACHI: The Sindh Tennis Association (STA) will organise the 1st Beaconhouse Open National Juniors and Seniors Tennis Championships here at the Karachi Gymkhana from October 22.The prize money for the event is Rs50,000, to be distributed among the winners and runners-up as cash awards and tennis funds.The last date for registration is October 20.