Thu October 12, 2017
Peshawar

October 12, 2017

Fear grips people as 4 drones fly over Kohat

KOHAT: Fear gripped the people when four drones started flying over the city for two hours late in the evening.

“The drones appeared in the sky at about 5 40 pm and continued to fly over the area for two hours,” a local man said.

However, Pakistan Air Force fighter jets appeared in the sky and forced the drones to leave. The helicopter gunships of the Pakistan Army were also seen flying over the area till filing of this report. The sources said the drones were apparently searching for targets in the nearby Khyber Agency.

