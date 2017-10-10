Charsadda family demands killers’ arrest

PESHAWAR: A family of Harichand village in Charsada staged a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club on Monday to protest the killing of a woman.

Fazal Gul, leading the family members, appealed to the chief minister, police chief to provide them justice by awarding punishment to the killers of his daughter. Fazal Gul said that Arab Din had married his daughter some 17 years ago and had four children. He alleged that his stepsons, Zarshaid and Jamshid, had allegedly killed his daughter and kidnapped his two grandsons.