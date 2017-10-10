Won’t allow anyone to misinterpret our actions: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan is a peace loving country and wants to promote peace all around, which is the assurance of its own internal stability.

“We stand firmly committed to this cause and will not allow anybody to misinterpret our actions,” General Bajwa said while addressing the participants of graduation ceremony of 138 GDP, 84 Engineering, 94 Air Defence, 9 Admin & Special Duties and 3rd Logistics courses at the PAF Academy Asghar Khan in Risalpur.

The COAS said Pakistan’s armed forces are fully capable of responding to all sorts of internal or external threats or aggression. “If the enemy ever resorts to a misadventure regardless of its size and scale, it will have to pay an unbearable cost,” he said.

According to the ISPR, the COAS said the smart turnout of the cadets and the excellent parade is a testimony to the high standards of training being imparted at the PAF Academy. “I congratulate all the graduating cadets, especially the position holders and winners of Swords of Honour. My special felicitations to the Royal Saudi Air Force and Royal Jordanian Air Force cadets on successful completion of their training at the academy. I also compliment parents of the cadets whose prayers and guidance helped them to achieve this important landmark in their lives,” General Bajwa said.

He said that the profession of arms is highly demanding and calls for continuous training and education. “To march in consonance with the rapidly evolving developments in the realm of air power and technology, it is incumbent upon you to sharpen your professional skills and excel in your professional pursuits. Remember there are no shortcuts to success,” he said.

The army chief said he is extremely pleased to see cadets of brotherly countries from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Hashmite Kingdom of Jordan. “I am glad to note that they have done very well during the training. I am sure that the training imparted at the PAF Academy Asghar Khan has prepared you well to defend your countries against any foreign aggression,” he said.

General Bajwa reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Pakistan’s defence forces enjoy very warm and brotherly relationship. “We are held close by the strong bonds of our religion, our cultural communion and converging world view. Our defence forces have been cooperating with each other in various fields. Likewise in the fight against terrorism we fight shoulder to shoulder with our brothers from Middle East,” he said.

The COAS said our national struggle against terrorism has largely been successful due to

outstanding contribution of the PAF. He said the PAF has played a remarkable role in annihilating and destroying a number of terrorists’ sanctuaries and training camps along the Pak-Afghan border. However, he said, unfortunately the international community has failed to recognise Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in the war on terror. “No country has sacrificed as much as we have and achieved enormous success. “It is our resolve that we will make Pakistan a terror free country come what may. With continuous public support, it will be done sooner than later,” he said.

General Bajwa said it was indeed heartening to note that the PAF under its visionary leadership is second to none. “PAF has achieved a number of milestones in its journey towards modernisation during the recent years. It has a variety of modern platforms and efforts are underway to further enhance its operational capabilities. The Pakistan Army considers a strong and agile PAF as a critical enabler to fight, both conventional and sub conventional wars, successfully,” he said.

“As the custodians of the aerial frontiers of our sacred homeland, you will have to develop skills to operate and maintain this sophisticated and expensive equipment in the highest state of readiness. This will require each one of you to devote your complete focus and commitment to your profession,” he said.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman and Air Officer Commanding PAF Academy Asghar Khan were also present on the occasion.

kk