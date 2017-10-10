Funds for nine hockey turfs released: Ahsan Iqbal

KARACHI: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that the federal government has released funds for installation of nine synthetic turfs in various parts of the country keeping in mind the importance of the national game. Speaking to reporters at Edhi Stadium here on Monday, he said that it was good to watch international players playing in Pakistan. “Recently the ICC World XI visited Pakistan. I think soon we will watch international events in Pakistan,” he said. He hailed the efforts of PHF for betterment of hockey in the country. The minister said the new turfs would be laid in several cities, including Quetta, Rawalpindi, Gojra, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, and Wah. Meanwhile, Muhammad Mehfooz Niners defeated Muhammad Akram Niners by 8-4 and Shabbir Shaheed Niners beat Rashid Minhas Niners by 7-2 in the semi-finals of Nishan-e-Haider hockey tournament. The first semi-final proved one-sided in many ways as the winning team defeated the rivals in the penalty shootout by 4-2 and won the field game by an identical score. In the field game, Akram Niners took lead in the first minute but failed to keep the momentum. Mehfooz Niners equalised within a few minutes and then scored two more goals. They dominated the first half and scored one more in the second. Mohsin Sabir netted two goals, while Rana Umair and Bilal Qadir scored one each for the winning team. Muhammad Zubair scored two goals for the losing side. Shabbir Sharif Niners continued their good form and defeated Rashid Minhas Niners 7-2 in the second semi-final. They won the penalty shootout by 4-2 and the field game by 3-0, thus winning the semi-final by 7-2. Rashid Minhas Niners proved helpless in the field game and failed to score a single goal. The goal scorers for the winners were Aleem Bilal, Faizan and Rana Sohail.