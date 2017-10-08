Admiral Zafar Mehmood takes over command of Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing naval chief Admiral Zakaullah on Saturday handed over the command to Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi.

He passed the baton of command to Admiral Abbasi at a ceremony held at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad. In his final speech as chief of naval staff, Admiral Zakaullah congratulated the incoming naval chief on assuming command.

Admiral Zakaullah said he was proud to have led courageous officers of Pakistan Navy. "The regional challenges are complex and far from being over. We believe it is important to maintain the regional balance of power," he said. "We have full capabilities to defend our country."

The outgoing naval chief said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor would bring peace and prosperity to the region, adding that Pakistan Navy was playing an important role in providing security to the related projects.

He said Pakistan Navy would get Sea King helicopters from the UK in the current year while a submarine contract had also been formalised.

Admiral Abbasi took commission in Navy's operations branch in 1981. He received his initial education from Royal Naval College Dartmouth. For his 39-year extensive services to the navy, he has also been conferred with Hilal-e-Imtiaz (military).