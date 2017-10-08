Women’s hockey team for Asian Challenge named

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Saturday announced the team for Women’s Asian Challenge 2017 which will be held in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei later this month.

The players were selected after the trials which were conducted under the supervision of National Selection Committee at National Hockey Stadium Lahore from October 6-7.

PHF President Brig (Retd) Muhammad Khalid S Khokhar approved the names of the players.

Team: Rizwana Yasmeen (Captain), Rushna Khan, Ishrat Abbas, Taskeen Kausar, Amina Ghaffar, Nafeesa Anwar, Ibra Sheikh, Iqra Javed, Zakia Nawaz, Saira Ashraf, Zaib-un-Nisa, Sahrish Waheed, Hina Pervaiz, Mayra Sabir, Hamra Latif, Ambreen Arshad (vice-captain), Kalsoom Shehzadi and Ayesha Rafiq.

Reserves: Iqbal Joyan, Rimsha Ilyas, Nida Asghar, Fozia Naz, Sidra Hakim, Adeeba and Batool Kazim.