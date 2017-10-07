Sat October 07, 2017
National

October 7, 2017

10 die, 40 hurt in DI Khan accident

DI KHAN: At least 10 bus passengers died and 40 sustained injuries in a road accident on Gomal Zam Road here on Friday. According to police, the bus was going from Wana, South Waziristan Agency (SWA) to DI Khan when it met with a road accident, claiming lives of 10 people and leaving 40 injured. The injured and dead bodies were shifted to the DHQ here. Rescue teams rushed to the site and started rescue and relief operation.

