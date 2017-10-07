Chairman pays farewell visit to NAB Rawalpindi

Islamabad

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Chairman has said that eradication of corruption is the top priority of NAB. NAB officers are performing their duties considering it as their national duty, says a press release.

NAB Rawalpindi is flagship Regional Bureau of NAB which always played prominent role in contributing towards the overall performance of NAB. He said these remarks while addressing NAB officers during his farewell visit to NAB Rawalpindi. Upon arrival at NAB Rawalpindi, Deputy Chairman, NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA) DG, NAB Rawalpindi and other senior officers received him warmly where he reviewed guard of honour.

The Director General NAB Rawalpindi, Nasir Iqbal in his address said that it is indeed a great pleasure for NAB Rawalpindi to welcome you at NAB Rawalpindi on your farewell visit.

He said that under your leadership, NAB Rawalpindi is very actively perusing the cause of elimination of corruption and corrupt practices through a holistic approach of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy across the board

NAB chairman while addressing to officers said that NAB Rawalpindi has been actively pursuing the cause of eradication of corruption and nabbing corrupt through a holistic approach of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy across the board. He said that memories of last four years reminds me the professionalism, transparency, hard work, honesty, commitment, dedication and merit which NAB officers have been putting in. He said that our success as the apex anti-corruption agency inspires us to redouble our efforts in performance of our national duty with more professionalism, dedication and commitment to eliminate corruption from our motherland in all its forms and manifestations.

The Chairman said that NAB Rawalpindi is flagship regional bureau of NAB. It has played prominent role in contributing towards the overall performance of NAB. The Chairman NAB appreciated the performance of all wings of NAB Rawalpindi under the supervision of Mr. Nasir Iqbal, DG, NAB Rawalpindi and hoped that NAB Rawalpindi will continue its excellent performance in future.