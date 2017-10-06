Students in DG Khan demand recognition of degrees

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The students of a private institute on Thursday set up a hunger strike camp at the Traffic Chowk here with the demand that their degrees should be recognised by the HEC. They also demanded action against the management of the institute.

They said the degrees issued to them were not being recognised by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) as well as various other government departments for the jobs.

The students alleged that the management used to change the affiliation of the institute from one university to the other as per their vested interests. “Now the degrees awarded to them are fake, which are not being recognised by the HEC and other government departments,” they alleged.

The PTI workers also joined the hunger strike camp to express solidarity with them. The institute was opened seven years ago. The institute’s spokesman said, “The institute is affiliated with the Government College University.” He alleged that some political motives were behind the students’ protest.