NCHR team visits Kasur

Islamabad: Pending DNA reports pertaining to child abuse cases reported in Kasur are causing delay in the convocations of perpetrators.

The information was shared with the delegation of National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) in their recent visit to the city. NCHR Chairman Justice (r) Ali Nawaz Chowhan along with members and staff of NCHR visited the District Kasur to hear Child abuse cases.

NCHR chairman discussed in detail the progress of abuse cases with the DC Kasur and directed him to submit a detail report within 15 days. NCHR directed DPO Qasur Zulfiqar to do all out efforts to arrest the perpetrators. The DPO Qasur requested the NCHR chairman to assist them in getting DNA reports pertaining to abuse cases as most of the cases are late due to delay in DNA reports. NCHR chairman also met the victims’ families and assured them that NCHR will do all possible effort to get them justice. He also offered legal assistance where it is required.

NCHR chairman also asked DPO Qasur to hold owners of under constructed buildings, where these cases occurred, liable to reach to the culprit and asked the DC to form a child protection cell within the DC office with trained and child friendly officers to deal with such cases.

NCHR chairman also met with members of civil society and asked them to sensitize the local community and play a meaning full role in this regard.