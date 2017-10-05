Khattak criticises federal govt for not providing due share in national resources

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has criticised the federal government for not providing due share in the national resources, which was causing delay in execution of uplift projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to a delegation from Upper Dir here, he said the non-provision of the province shares in the resources was affecting various ongoing development schemes. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Malakand division President and provincial Minister for Sports Mehmood Khan was leading the delegation.

The chief minister said the province suffered huge losses in the war on terror, adding denying of its due share in the national resources was creating a sense of deprivation among the people. “The maltreatment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is unjust,” he added. He warned of staging a sit-in Islamabad if the Centre did not change its attitude toward the province.

He said the province received 90 percent of resources from the Centre while the province generated 10% resources which he said was not enough to carry out development work in the province. He reminded that Rs450 billion out of the total Rs.550 billion funds of the province were being spent on administrative measures and salaries of the employees. He said the province total allocation for Annual Development Programme (ADP) stood at Rs.110 billion out of which Rs.30 billion had been transferred to the local governments.

He said the remaining Rs80 billion were being spent on education, health, communication, energy, agriculture, irrigation, trade & industry, tourism, drinking water, sports, culture and other sectors, adding that because of the lack of resources schemes worth Rs.500 billion suffered delay.

However, he assured to launch development work on Nihag Darra Highway in a month if the government got the funds for the project. He ordered an inquiry into the alleged corruption in Sheringal road.