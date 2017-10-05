Army, security forces foiled bid to separate Karachi, Balochistan: Janjua

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) to Prime Minister Lt General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua has said that Pakistan Army and security forces with the help of people had foiled an enemy conspiracy to separate Karachi and Balochistan.

While talking to a group of journalists on Wednesday, the National Security Adviser said that foreign enemy forces had launched an attempt to separate Karachi and Balochistan and they were making efforts to sabotage the CPEC project as well. But, he said, with the grace of Allah, their nefarious designs were foiled after rendering huge sacrifices. He said that due to this, there was a conspicuous reduction in incidence of terrorism in Karachi and Balochistan.

Nasser Janjua said that efforts were also being made to impose sanctions on Pakistan in order to roll back its nuclear programme. He said with brave masses of Pakistan standing by the Pakistan Army, no conspiracy against the defence of Pakistan could succeed. He said that work on national security plan was underway and effective steps were being taken in this regard.

The national security adviser said that the enemy movement in Fata was stopped and they were pushed back. He said that the brave army, intelligence agencies and law enforcing agencies hade made great achievements and maintained law and order in the troubled areas of the country.

He said that India was continuously violating the ceasefire agreement and the Pakistan Army was giving them a befitting reply. He said despite these provocations, India dare not start a big war against Pakistan. He said India would not commit the mistake to attack Pakistan, however, we are ready to meet every situation.