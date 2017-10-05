MoU signed

Rawalpindi :An MoU was signed between Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and Punjab Institute of Agricultural Marketing (PIAM), here on Tuesday.

Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR and Liaqat Ali Raza Director PIAM signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. Both the institutions has been negotiating to reach a set of collaborative initiatives focusing development of manuals and curriculum, exchange of faculty and researchers, organizing seminars, workshops and trainings etc, joint research projects and students’ internship programs related to agricultural marketing. The VC PMAS-AAUR, Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad emphasized that we should work jointly on capacity building of the market committees and farmers clusters to enhance the profitability of the farming community especially in the rainfed areas of Punjab where, small farmers are facing serious problems in marketing their produce. He added that with the strenuous effort of PMAS-AAUR with allied departments of Agriculture, modern agriculture is being promoted in Pothwar.