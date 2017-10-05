Pak squash players rise in international rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top three squash players have managed to improve their international rankings slightly.

According to the rankings released by Professional Squash Association (PSA) for October, Farhan Mehboob has jumped four positions to the 45th spot. Farhan Zaman rose to 55th place from 61st, while Tayyab Aslam jumped to 75th from 81st.

Ahsan Ayaz retained his 93rd position. These are the only players from Pakistan in the top-100. Farhan Mehboob is to participate in Life Time Chicago Open from October 17-22 in the US, Qatar Classic from October 27-November 3 in Qatar, and AJ Bell PSA World Championship from Dec 8-17 in England.

Farhan Zaman is to play Performance Auto Group White Oaks Court Classic scheduled from October 11-14 in Canada, Life Time Chicago Open, and Qatar Classic. Tayyab is to play Performance Auto Group White Oaks Court Classic, Life Time Chicago Open, Cleveland Skating Club Open from October 25-28 in the US, Qatar Circuit No 4 from November 22-28 in Qatar, and London Open from November 28-December 3 in England.

Ahsan has entered his name in Performance Auto Group White Oaks Court Classic, Life Time Chicago Open, Cleveland Skating Club Open, Open International Niort Venise Verte from November 7-12 in France, and Qatar Circuit No 4.