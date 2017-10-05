Fazl meets Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Q senior central leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi at Darul Tauheed Continental in Makkah Mukkarma.

During the meeting, both leaders exchanged views over the prevailing political situation in Pakistan with particular reference to the amendment which changed the words in the oath regarding the Khatm-e-Nubawwat. They also agreed that no compromise would be made about anything controversial about Khatm-e-Nubawwat. During the meeting, efforts of Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed and Mufti Mahmood regarding protection of belief of Khatm-e-Nubawwat were appreciated.