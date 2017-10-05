Thu October 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

October 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Fazl meets Pervaiz Elahi

Fazl meets Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Q senior central leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi at Darul Tauheed Continental in Makkah Mukkarma.

During the meeting, both leaders exchanged views over the prevailing political situation in Pakistan with particular reference to the amendment which changed the words in the oath regarding the Khatm-e-Nubawwat. They also agreed that no compromise would be made about anything controversial about Khatm-e-Nubawwat.  During the meeting, efforts of Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed and Mufti Mahmood regarding protection of belief of Khatm-e-Nubawwat were appreciated.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement