Imran’s childish politics gives walkover to govt: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Ali Zardari has said that Imran Khan’s childish politics – mostly non-serious – had weakened the role of the opposition and given a walkover to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

The former president said that Khursheed Shah would continue to be the Leader of the Opposition, adding that the people looking for change should fulfill their wishes. Zardari said that this was not the time to change the opposition leader, but this was the time to prepare for election reforms and the forthcoming elections. “Even Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Muttahida Quami Movement members are not in favour of this change,” he said, adding that they also had support of other opposition parties.

In his meeting with PPP Azad Jammu and Kashmir Secretary General Faisal Mumtaz Rathore at the Zardari House, the former president said that the PPP was quite concerned about India’s gross human right violations in Indian occupied Kashmir. Zardari said, “Through state-sponsored terrorism, India is committing the worst acts of cruelty against the people of Kashmir.”

He said that the international community should take notice of Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir. The PPP leader also said that the only way to solution was Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. “The PPP will continue to morally advocate Kashmiris’ struggle,” he said, adding that the PML-N is cold about this issue.