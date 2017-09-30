Chinese company invites Pakistani students for skill competition

SWABI: A Chinese company, Huawei, has invited students of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology to participate in its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Skill Competition 2017.

It has been learnt that the competition will be held in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Liangdong Jimmy, director training and certification Huawei Enterprise Pakistan, Fatima Sameeullah, manager training and certification, and Aqsa Kiran, technical service representative, visited the GIK Institute and exchanged views with Engr Jehangir Bashar, rector GIK Institute.

Ahsan Basir Sheikh, pro-rector (administration and finance), Prof Dr Khalid Siddiqui, dean, Faculty of Computer Science Engineering, and Dr Ghulam Abbas, associate professor, were also present on the occasion.

Later, they also met students and gave a detailed briefing to them at Agha Hassan Abedi Auditorium where students were guided about registration.

The registration for the competition will continue till Saturday. For registration, students could log into Huawei online portal.

Top six students from Pakistan will go to Huawei headquarters in China for final round of international competition. Jimmy said that the preliminary round would be held from October 9 to 13. The regional final will be arranged from October 25 to 27. The national final is scheduled to be held from November 5 to 11 and international final in China from December 11 to 15.