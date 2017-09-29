COAS to visit Russia next week

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is visiting Russia next week where he will witness joint military exercise of Pakistan and Russian troops in a remote Russian area.

The sources in the Foreign Office told The News that General Bajwa will have four hour’s stopover in Afghan capital Kabul on his way to Russia. It would be his first visit to Russia and diplomatic observers are of the view that the visit has significance in the backdrop of US president’s so-called new South Asia strategy where he used obnoxious tone about Pakistan.

General Bajwa’s is also scheduled to hold a meeting of delegates from 50 countries to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan during his stay in Russia. The General will have talks on counter-terror efforts and measures to involve the Taliban in peace talks in the course of his discussions in Afghanistan, the sources said. The Afghan defence ministry announced Bajwa’s upcoming visit, saying he will hold talks with top Afghan officials.