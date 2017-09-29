UBL thrash Karachi White, Rawalpindi trounce KRL

KARACHI: UBL thrashed Karachi Region White by an innings and 73 runs in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at UBL Ground No 1 here on Thursday.

UBL resumed their first innings at 392-7 and were all out for 434. Hammad Azam scored 128, with 11 fours and three sixes. Umar Siddique scored 74, Sohail Khan 63, and Umar Akmal 47. Mohammad Sami captured 5-84, Azam Hussain 2-89, and Adeel Malik 2-95.

Karachi Region White, who had scored 208 in their first innings, were all out for 153 in the second innings. Khurram Manzoor scored 54, and Mohammad Hassan 26. Sohail Khan grabbed 5-54 and Ruman Raees 3-34.

Sohail had taken 6-59 in the first innings. At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi Region trounced KRL by 105 runs. Set a target of 183, KRL perished for 77 in their second innings. Abdul Rehman Muzammil was the top scorer with 23 runs. Nazar Hussain got 5-31, while Attaullah took 5-46.

Rawalpindi Region scored 174 in their first innings and 139 in the second.

KRL had scored 131 in their first innings.

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad, SNGPL defeated Peshawar Region by 154 runs.

SNGPL resumed their second innings at 131-5 and were all out for 277. Imran Butt scored 60 with 10 fours. Shahdab Khan managed 47 with six fours and two sixes. Taj Wali captured 5-81 and Nasir Ahmed took 2-45.

Set a target of 282, Peshawar Region were bundled out for 127. Akbar Badshah was the top scorer with 36. Shahdab Khan got 4-12, Mohammad Hafeez 3-14, and Sami Niazi 2-32.

SNGPL had scored 207 in their first innings.

Peshawar Region had managed 203 in their first innings.

Lahore Region Blues, set a target of 361 by WAPDA, were 70-2 at the end of the third day. Waqas Saleem was not out on 26 and Zia-ul-Husnain on 23 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

WAPDA resumed their second innings at 41-1 and declared at 261-7. Mohammad Saad scored 104 not out with six fours. Aamir Sajjad contributed 64. Salman Ali Agha got 3-35.

WAPDA had scored 297 in their first innings. Lahore Region Blues scored 198 in their first innings.

At Diamond Ground, Islamabad, chasing 458, Islamabad Region had lost five wickets for just 66 against SSGC. Kashif Bhatti got 3-16 and Zia-ul-Haq 2-19.

Earlier, SSGC resumed their second innings at 51-0 and declared for 336-4. Adil Amin scored 83 with nine fours and one six. Zain Abbas struck 52 with three fours and one six. Fawad Alam remained not out for 50, having hit six fours. Shoaib Malik was not out on 39, having struck five fours and one six.

SSGC had scored 310 in their first innings. Islamabad Region were bowled out for 189 in their first innings.

At Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot, chasing 509,

FATA Region were 93-2 against HBL. Yasir Hameed was not out for 39. Mukhtar Ahmed had departed after making 31.

Earlier, HBL resumed their second innings at 171-2 and declared after reaching 448-6. Fakhar Zaman scored 111 with 16 fours. Imam-ul-Haq also scored 111, hitting eight fours. Imran Farhat made 85. Asif Ali got 3-107 and Asif Afridi 2-74.

HBL were all out for 238 in their first innings. FATA Region were bowled out for 178.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore, set a target of 466, PTV were struggling at 98-5. Hasan Raza was on crease with 35. Umaid Asif got 3-32.

Earlier, Lahore Region White resumed their second innings at 181-3 and declared at 382-7. Rizwan Hussain scored 138 with 25 boundaries. Umaid Asif scored 97, hitting 17 fours.

Lahore Region White had scored 244 in their first innings. PTV were bowled out for 161.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, NBP reached

397-8 in their first innings against Faisalabad Region after resuming at 171-1.

Hamza Paracha scored 91 with 12 fours.

Ali Asad scored 75 with eight fours. Naved Yasin remained not out on 71, having hit nine fours. Saeed Ajmal got 4-107, while Mohammad Talha took 2-73.

Faisalabad Region had scored 361 in their first innings.