12 Orange Train stations near completion

LAHORE :More than three-forths of the civil work for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project is completed while 12 out of the 13 stations along Package-I from Dera Gujran to Chouburji are also near completion with 77 percent average progress at every place.

Adviser to the chief minister, and chairman of the steering committee for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (LOMTP) Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan informed this while chairing the weekly progress review meeting here on Wednesday.

He said Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has constituted a special committee for finalising befitting arrangement for the unveiling ceremony of the first shipment of rolling stock which is likely to arrive Lahore very soon. The ceremony will be held on the 7th of October at metro trains depot at Dera Gujran.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan directed for finishing two metro stations at Islam Park and Salamatpura as model stations and concluding the task by the 15th of October on priority basis. He asked for employing more labour at these points for this purpose. He asked for undertaking survey of roads which will be used for carrying rolling stock to depot at Dera Gujran and directed traffic police for providing escort pilots for leading the carriers. He urged all the relevant utility services departments for finalising their arrangements in this purpose. The meeting was informed that 75 percent of the civil work on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project has so far been completed. Progress on Package-I from Dera Gujran, GT Road to Chouburji was 86.5 percent, on Package-II from Chouburji to Ali Town was 56 percent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 80 percent while on stabling yard near Ali Town it was 77 percent.

The meeting was told that 97 percent work has been done for construction of a bridge on Lahore Ring Road near Quaid-e-Azam interchange and 75 percent work has been executed on another bridge which was under-construction on Railway Lines near Parachute Colony for building elevated track for Orange Line. Civil work on Package-II, from Chouburji to Ali Town, has also been geared up and average of seven girders was being launched daily for construction of viaduct for the train. Design for horticulture works along GT Road has been handed over to PHA for plantation, the meeting was told.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan observed that the project was a showcase of Pak-China friendship. He directed for taking the project as a challenge by executing work on fast track and setting short timelines for accomplishing various tasks. He directed the civil and E&M contractors for increasing labour force for this purpose for completing the project as per the deadline.

Fumigation: Railways authorities under the supervision of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Lahore Mohammad Sufian Dogar Wednesday carried out the fumigation campaign at the washing line to improve travel facilities for the passengers.

According to a press release, DS Railways Lahore said providing best facilities to train passengers will remain his top priority and he would take every step to improve the railway transport facilities.