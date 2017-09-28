Six labourers buried under boulder in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Six labourers were killed when a boulder fell upon them during cutting stones on hills, in the precincts of the Sillanwali police station.

Police and Rescue 1122 sources said on Wednesday that six labourers including Abid, Bashir, Shahid, Kamran, Ejaz and Falak Sher were cutting stones at the bottom of hills at Chak 126-SB Block No 13 when a boulder fell upon them.

As a result, all the six workers buried under the massive rock and died on the spot. Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Liaqat Ali Chattah took notice of the incident of hills blast and constituted an inquiry committee to probe the matter. Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to THQ hospital Sillanwali for legal formality.