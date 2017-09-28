Corruption charges: Ousted Thai PM Yingluck sentenced in absentia to five years

BANGKOK: Thailand's top court on Wednesday sentenced ousted premier Yingluck Shinawatra in absentia to five years in prison for criminal negligence, a verdict that likely ends the political career of a popular leader who fled the junta-run kingdom last month.

Yingluck's administration was toppled in a 2014 coup and she was later put on trial for failing to stop corruption and losses in her government's rice subsidy scheme, which the court said cost the country billions of dollars.

She pleaded innocent and accused the ruling junta of a political witch-hunt. But the Supreme Court in Bangkok deemed her guilty, saying she failed to stop graft and losses in the rice programme.

"The court has sentenced her to five years in prison and the court also unanimously agreed that the sentence will not be suspended," a judge said. The verdict, which makes Yingluck's return to the kingdom increasingly unlikely, said the leader was aware of corrupt deals made by members of her administration but did nothing to stop them.

She "should have designated reasonable and effective regulations that could concretely prevent loss from the beginning of the programme," the verdict said, adding that the policy cost Thailand nearly $10 billion in losses. After attending dozens of hearings in a trial that lasted more than one year, Yingluck failed to turn up for a ruling originally scheduled for August 25 -- a day of high drama that left the kingdom dumbfounded. The 50-year-old, who still has the right to appeal, has not appeared in public since pulling the vanishing act. Her once active social media accounts have also gone silent.

But there are widespread reports she joined her billionaire brother Thaksin, a former prime minister ousted in a 2006 coup, in Dubai. Thaksin has kept a home in the city since he too fled Thailand in 2008 to avoid jail for a corruption conviction.

The Shinawatra siblings lie at the centre of a political battle that has gnawed at Thailand for more than a decade. The clan first emerged on the political scene in 2001 when Thaksin took office and secured the loyalty of the rural poor with ground breaking welfare schemes. Shinawatra-backed parties have dominated electoral politics ever since, inflaming Bangkok´s military-allied elite.

Unable to beat the Shinawatras at the polls, their rivals have turned to court rulings and coups to repeatedly knock their governments from power. Repeated rounds of rival protests have ensued, often spilling into bloodshed. Analysts say the latest coup, followed by Yingluck's trial, was part of the ruling junta's effort to expunge her clan from politics for good.

The guilty verdict may not rub out the Shinawatras' influence altogether but it spells "the end of Yingluck's political career," said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a politics expert at Chulalongkorn University. It also sends a warning sign to would-be successors who might try and challenge the dominance of the military and its allies in Bangkok´s traditional aristocracy.

"This is the first time that a Thai prime minister is sentenced to jail for a policy from an election campaign," said Thitinan, calling it "a tough and tricky standard for future Thai prime ministers".

Thailand´s junta leaders deny having any prior knowledge of Yingluck´s plan to escape. But many inside the kingdom are unconvinced, given the junta´s tight security net and round-the-clock surveillance of the former leader during the course of the trial.

Analysts say Yingluck most likely cut a deal with the military leaders, who would have been eager to see off a popular politician poised to become a martyr for the kingdom's moribund democracy movement.

"By getting Yingluck out of Thailand, the military gets rid of a potential thorn in their side who could become a martyr if jailed, or a powerful politician again if she is not," said Paul Chambers, an expert on Thai politics. On the eve of the verdict junta chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha declared his "spies" had informed him of Yingluck's whereabouts, but said he would not reveal her location until after the judgement was delivered.

The generals have promised an eventual return to democracy but the date for elections keeps slipping, as they extend their clampdown on dissent. Even if a poll is eventually held, it will be organised under a new junta-drafted charter that significantly curbs the power of elected politicians and enshrines the military's oversight of any future government for the next 20 years.