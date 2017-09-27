Why crime scene was washed if Musharraf not the assassin: Shah

KANDHKOT: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Tuesday asked if former military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf was not an assassin, then why he had ordered the police to wash the crime scene.

Talking to the media here, he termed Musharraf a ‘coward’ and alleged that he was conspiring against Pakistan while threatening the countrymen. “If Nawaz Sharif can appear before the court for the supremacy of law, why cannot Musharraf?”

Complaining, he said they had brought the PTI and MQM back to parliament but in return both were hatching conspiracies to oust him as the leader of the opposition.He said the power-hungry politicians were now making an alliance with the MQM but it would not affect the PPP the least.

He urged the politicians to make wise decisions, as the current scenario of the country was not good. He said efforts were being made to oust him despite the fact that he had been working honestly for more than four years and was proud of his performance. He said if there was someone better for the post of the opposition leader, then he will not raise any objection in this regard. He said all this was being done to disturb parliament.

Khursheed further claimed that he always tried to unite the opposition.The opposition leader said conspiracies were being hatched against the country and the Constitution.He warned that the country will face serious challenges if politicians did not take the present situation seriously.

Responding to a question, the opposition leader claimed that the MQM had closed the doors of Karachi to Sindhis.Earlier, Khursheed Shah appreciated Nawaz Sharif’s decision to return and face cases.