‘Sindh ready to hang Altaf Hussain for treason’

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal has said the founder of MQM Altaf Hussain is a traitor of the country just like the captured Indian spy Kukbhushan Jadhav and “we are ready to hang him if the federal government gives us powers to this effect,”

Speaking at a programme here on Tuesday, the Sindh home minister said the traitors deserved death sentence. He said that PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari had been in jail when former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf overthrew the then government in 1999. “If there was any proof against his (Zardari) involvement in Murtaza Bhutto’s assassination, then why it was not brought forth then,” he said. He said former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was martyred during the tenure of Pervez Musharraf as president, but the former military dictator kept quiet over the incident. He only began to make disclosures when the PPP went into an appeal against the court’s verdict in that case.

He said that PPP leadership had fulfilled its promise of restoring peace in Karachi. In this regard, army and Rangers played an exemplary role along with the Sindh government. The Home minister said that he has requested the federal government to suspend cellular phone service on 9th and 10th Muahrram in sensitive areas of Sindh.