Alleged kidnapper gunned down in encounter

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) claimed to have gunned down an alleged criminal, Kamran Jamal.

DIG Saqib Ismail Memon, chief of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Karachi, said a raid was conducted during the early hours of Tuesday after an investigation team was tipped off about presence of notorious kidnappers and extortionists in the city’s Surjani Town area.

An encounter ensued when the team reached the site during which Kamran Jamal was injured, while his associates managed fled the scene, he said. The suspect was moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival, the CIA chief said, adding that a 30 bore pistol and a motorcycle were found in his possession.

DIG Memon said the alleged criminals were running a gang to collect extortion and they were wanted by police. The killed suspect was also a member of a kidnapping gang, he added.

Jamal had absconded from the custody Gulberg police while being arrested in a police case and also fled from the Ferozeabad police station in a 2013 kidnapping case of citizen Sohail Naseer, the CIA chief said. The man was also wanted by the Liaquatabad police in another kidnapping of Arsalan and an FIR was lodged with the police station last year, he added.