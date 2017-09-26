800 Canadian nationals among Axact victims

KARACHI: Ministers, politicians and doctors are among 800 Canadian nationals affected by the Axact fake degree scandal. According to details, citing a former FBI office-bearer the Canadian media has revealed that the notorious Axact used to earn $1 billion annually by selling fake degrees. It said the Axact had 35 bank accounts in 19 countries. It also exposed that 800 Canadian citizens, including ministers, politicians and doctors, were affected due to fake degrees of Axact and several other fell victim of one university of Axact. Axact had about 100 universities which were used to trap people who wished to have degrees.

