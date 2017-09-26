TTP terrorist held in Bannu; 13 suspects nabbed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police arrested a terrorist of banned TTP besides recovering a cache of arms from his possession in Bannu on Monday.

The police on a tip-off regarding the presence of an extremist launched a crackdown in Basiakhel Sourani area of Bannu. During operation, a TTP terrorist was arrested besides recovery of a huge cache of arms. Police claimed that the recovered weapons were to be used for terrorist activities during Muharram but the terror bid was foiled.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 13 suspects, including proclaimed offender, and recovered weapons from their possession in Peshawar. The police launched a search operation against the outlaws in the Regi area of the provincial capital. During the operation, 13 including a proclaimed offender and two accused of violation of Rental House Act were apprehended.

The police recovered four SMGs, nine guns, eight pistols and hundreds of rounds of bullets from the possession of detainees.