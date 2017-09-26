OGDCL discovers gas, condensate in Sindh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered gas and condensate from its Exploratory Well Tando Allah Yar South West Well No 1, which is located in Hyderabad district, a statement said on Monday.
OGDCL is the operator in this joint venture with 95 percent working interest and remaining 5 percent with the Government Holdings (Pvt) Limited (GHPL), it added. The structure of Tando Allah Yar South West Well No 1 was delineated, drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in-house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 3,250 metres. It has tested 10MMSCFD of gas and 72bpd condensate through 32/64” choke at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 2,440/square inch (PSI) from “Massive Sands” of Lower Goru formation.
The discovery of Tando Allah Yar South West Well No 1 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company.
