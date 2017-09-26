Work on the Pakistan Kidney, Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC), Lahore is continuing round the clock. If all goes well, the first phase will be operational in December 2017. Under this project, patients suffering from the liver and kidney diseases will be able to avail indoor medical treatment facilities. It is certainly a mega project – the first of its kind in the public sector in Pakistan. The progress on the mega project is constantly reviewed by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with other senior officials from time to time.

They believe that the work is going as per schedule. All possible steps are being taken to ensure that once the project is completed, its operations are not interrupted in any manner. The project is another initiative of the Punjab government which is determined and committed to provide most modern healthcare facilities to the people in the rural and urban areas of the province without any discrimination. Once completed, the project is likely to be a great game changer project in the medical field of Pakistan.

M Z Rifat (Lahore)