High-level meeting reviews law and order in Larkana

SUKKUR: Larkana Commissioner Mohammad Abbas Baloch presided over a high-level meeting to review security measures in order to uphold law and order in Muharram.

Addressing the meeting, Baloch told ulema that foolproof security plans had been devised in order to ensure law and order during Muharram. He also assured them that there would be no loadshedding on the 9th and 10th day of Muharram.

The Deputy Inspector General of Larkana, Abdullah Shaikh, told the meeting that security measures were thoroughly reviewed, adding that the Police and Rangers’ personnel had been deployed at sensitive places, including imambargahs, mosques and other places of worship. He told the meeting that at the Sindh-Balochistan border the police were also searching vehicles entering in the limits of Larkana, by verifying their national identity cards.