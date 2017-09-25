Career counselling: questions & answers

Q: Sir, as you are a good educational specialist so kindly suggest me which is the best government college for engineering in Karachi? I have achieved 91 percent marks in matriculation exam. (Wareesha Zia)

Ans: There are so many good colleges in Karachi. However, it also depends on where you live and what are you expecting from the college. It is better to visit them to see for yourself the facilities that they offer. Some of the colleges that I know are Govt. Islamia Science College Jamshed Town, Pakistan Shipowners’ College North Nazimabad, DHA Degree College for Women, Apwa Govt College for Women Gulberg etc.

Q: I had attended your seminar on international scholarship guide. I have seen a number of scholarship offers and visited websites which you had shared in your presentation, but I can’t apply for scholarships such as Commonwealth, Fulbright and Chevening during my undergraduate. I am currently in the final semester. Will you please guide me about scholarship to which and when I can apply for MS/MPhil? (Rida Ejaz)

Ans: Scholarships are of different types, categories and values. They may be full, partial or for maintenance etc. It is important that you send us your grades/transcripts once you complete your final semester and someone from my scholarship division will evaluate and assess your documents and provide you more information on the type of scholarship that matches your eligibility criteria.

Q: I have completed BS in Mechanical Technology from University of Gujrat. Now I have been nominated for MS "Power Engineering and Engineering Thermo physics" by Chinese Scholarship Council. How do you see my decision to complete MS from China? Also guide me how I can take scholarship from Australia for PhD in the same field after completion of my MS. So I'll do my research in MS by keeping this target in my mind. (Qaisar Iqbal-Gujrat)

Ans: Congratulations on getting a scholarship from the Chinese Council. Power Engineering, Energy and Thermo Physics all are emerging and upcoming subject areas and your decision is in the right direction. Once you complete your MS, I would suggest that you work in the industry for few years and once you have gained some hands on experience and practical knowledge you choose the area which is of more interest to you for your research and PhD.

Q: I am regular reader of your columns. I did Matric with 92 percent, FSc (Pre Medical) with 82 percent and keeping CGPA 3.58 in BBA. I am currently a student of the 7th semester of BBA (majoring in finance) from Punjab University. But I am confused whether I should pursue MBA Finance from Punjab University or Master in some other subject? Secondly after specifying master kindly elaborate career prospects of this field. I am also interested in setting up some kind of freelancing work or business related to finance so kindly suggest me some degree related to it. (Sana)

Ans: I see that you are working hard and your CGPA so far looks good. Finance is an important area within the business and management domain and offers great opportunities for career development both in financial management, stocks and trading. The financial institutions, both in public and private sectors are looking for financial management experts particularly those who have additional knowledge of Econometrics, Financial Risks and Actuarial Science. I would therefore recommend you to go for a more academic course such as MSc Finance & Accounting, Finance & Economics or Financial Risk Management, if available at a university of your home town. All of these areas will have career opportunities going forward.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).