US universities seeking bright students

Islamabad: A group of 17 university representatives traveled to Pakistan from the United States as part of the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan’s (USEFP) and EducationUSA’s effort to facilitate U.S. study opportunities for Pakistani students. During the 11th biannual South Asia Tour, the university representatives visited Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, where they participated in college fairs and conducted high school and university visits.

“Kathryn Crockart, the Minister Counsellor for Public Affairs at the U.S. Embassy said “Pakistani students’ interest in opting for a U.S. degree has increased in recent years,” said USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar. “The credit goes to the administration of educational institutions that encourage students to study in the United States and to parents who support this choice.”