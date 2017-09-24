Pyongyang mounts show of support for Kim

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PYONGYANG: Tens of thousands of Pyongyang residents were gathered in the capital’s Kim Il-Sung Square Saturday to laud leader Kim Jong-Un’s denunciation of US President Donald Trump.
Such set-piece rallies, organised by the authorities, are a regular feature of political life in Pyongyang, and are intended as a physical demonstration of popular support for the leadership. Students in white shirts and red ties held up the red flag of the ruling Workers’ Party, with a yellow ink brush representing intellectuals, a hammer for the workers, and a sickle for the peasantry.
