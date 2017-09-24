At smartphone pioneer HTC: a new, or virtual, reality

TAIPEI/SINGAPORE: When HTC Corp brought back founder Cher Wang two years ago to turn around the struggling Taiwanese mobile phone maker, investors hoped she could stem a sharp loss in market share to Apple and Samsung Electronics.

But the gamble to rebuild the early smartphone pioneer’s reputation failed, as its market share has continued to dwindle - to below 1 percent from closer to 10 percent in 2011.

On Thursday, Wang announced HTC was shifting around 2,000 staff, mainly handset engineers, to Alphabet’s Google in a $1.1 billion deal that casts doubts over the company’s longer-term future.

“Our main consideration is that our brand will continue,” Chialin Chang, who heads HTC’s mobile business, told reporters. “So our major releases will be as usual. In future, HTC will concentrate not on our portfolio size, but what’s in the portfolio.”

Wang, a pioneer in Taiwan’s male-dominated technology industry, founded HTC 20 years ago as a contract manufacturer and established it as a leader, designing and making Microsoft-powered smartphones.

It later turned out its own branded phones, but often struggled to translate positive early reviews into strong sales, despite spending heavily on marketing, including a collaboration with “Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr for its flagship HTC One phone.