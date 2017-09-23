The future is pollution

Science says that thousands of years ago, the earth had nothing but an abundance of trees. With the passage of time and an increase in the world’s population, the number of trees started diminishing. The people started cutting trees and gradually the nature was replaced by tall, cemented buildings and smoke emitting factories. This brought a drastic change to the world’s climate. Due to the persistent depletion of trees, many lethal viruses and diseases have spread in different areas of the world.

Trees are the best source of creating a balance in the environment. They provide oxygen, absorb carbon dioxide and maintain the humidity in the air. The concerned authorities should take serious steps for the conservation of forests. Citizens should also grow more and more trees. Our collective efforts will help protect the environment.

Salman Khan Soomro (Larkana)