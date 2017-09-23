Multan Sultans unveil team kit, logo

KARACHI: Multan Sultans, the sixth-franchise of the Pakistan super league (PSL), unveiled the team’s kit and the logo at a ceremony here on Friday.

The Schon Group has won the rights of the sixth franchise, after an exciting bid contest held earlier among 30 companies. It became the owner of the most expensive team of the PSL after Karachi Kings.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, fondly called “the sultan of swing” was the chief guest on the occasion. He is the director operations for Multan Sultans.Wasim expressed his excitement regarding his bond with the new franchise and said that he has to face new challenges and that is what he had always enjoyed in his life. “I had a very good experience working in world’s top leagues including IPL, but when it comes to PSL I should say that now we have a reason to be excited,” former captain said.

“Being a part of a new franchise is very exciting for me as I have always enjoyed facing different challenges. I will try my best to make my contribution as I have committed with my team,” he said.

The franchise has also announced former Australian star Tom Moody as their Head coach. Moody has proved his coaching skills with various teams across the globe. He was also with the Sri Lankan team when it qualified for the T20 final in 2009 against Pakistan.