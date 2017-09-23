PPP asks Musharraf to face cases

LAHORE :The PPP has demanded former President Pervez Musharraf to return and face cases against him. Addressing a press conference on Friday, PPP Secy Information Chaudhry Manzoor said the "coward commando" should show courage and face courts. He said Musharraf must answer questions as to why the crime scene was washed on Dec 27, 2007, security of Benazir Bhutto was withdrawn before the Liaqut Bagh rally and FIR wasn't lodged on the request of Asif Zadari.

