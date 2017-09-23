Sat September 23, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

September 23, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PPP asks Musharraf to face cases

PPP asks Musharraf to face cases

LAHORE :The PPP has demanded former President Pervez Musharraf to return and face cases against him. Addressing a press conference on Friday, PPP Secy Information Chaudhry Manzoor said the "coward commando" should show courage and face courts. He said Musharraf must answer questions as to why the crime scene was washed on Dec 27, 2007, security of Benazir Bhutto was withdrawn before the Liaqut Bagh rally and FIR wasn't lodged on the request of Asif Zadari.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement