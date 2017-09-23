‘Solution to unrest lies in acting upon Constitution’

LAHORE :Intellectuals and scholars at a round-table talk highlighted the supremacy of Constitution and said that solution to all brewing unrest lies in pursuing the rule of Constitution.

The round-table talk organised by two think tanks “Soch” headed by Muhammad Mehdi and Pakistan Institute of National Affairs (PINA) headed by Altaf Hussain Qureshi held at Punjab University executive club here Friday.

Muhammad Mehdi, senior politician, said not only the masses but also international community was in a state of bewilderment over ongoing anarchy saying nobody knew whether general elections were going to be held or country would be made hostage to something undesirable.

“In past it was intrigued to remove political leadership, Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto, through unfair means but sooner or later they had to be brought back to run the system. Same has to be repeated as without political leadership there is no way forward,” he argued. Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Zaffar Moeen Nasir underlined the need to inculcate sense of nationalism among the masses to cope with all sorts of turbulence.

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Zaffar Moeen Nasir said it was onus on universities and think tanks to build a “national narrative” so that people could channelise their energies standing united against all adversaries. Prof Amjad Abbas Magsi pressed hard on strengthening the parliament.

He asserted that current chaos could be negotiated well if all institutions performed as per the guidelines spelled out in the Constitution.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami said it was high time for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership to thrash out new strategy to save party from getting dismembered. Altaf Hussain Qureshi said that everybody should have a sense of responsibility to cultivate new narrative by holding dialogue at various levels.

Gen ® Ghulam Mustafa said that let the Supreme Court verdict prevail instead of locking horns with it. “We will have to rise above personalities and pursue rule of legal courses,” he added.