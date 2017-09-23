10 DPOs, five DIGs and two SSPs transferred

LAHORE The Punjab government transferred and posted five DIGs, two SSPs and 10 district police officers on Friday.

According to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed, Sultan Azam Temuri, regional police officer (RPO), Multan Region, has been transferred and posted as Gujranwala RPO and Ehsan Tufail , DIG, Police Telecommunication and Transport, Punjab, Lahore, as DIG/commandant, Police College, Sihala, against a vacant post.

Muhammad Shahzad Sultan, Sheikhupura RPO, presently doing the 10th National Management Course, has been transferred and, upon completion of the course, directed to report to Services and General Administration Department. Zulfiqar Hameed, Sargodha RPO, has been transferred and posted as Sheikhupura RPO. Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, DIG, VVIP Security, Special Branch, Punjab, Lahore, has been transferred and posted as Multan RPO. Muhammad Akhtar Abbas, district police officer (DPO), Bahawalpur, has been promoted from BS-19 to BS-20, in that service and posted as Sargodha RPO.

Afzal Ahmed Kauser, city police officer, Faisalabad, has been transferred and directed to report to Central Police Office, Lahore, for further orders. Athar Ismail Amjad, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Operations, Lahore, has been transferred and posted as city police officer, Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz issued a notification, according to which, Attock DPO Zahid Nawaz has been transferred and posted as Gujrat DPO. Abadit Nisar, additional SP Security, has been transferred and posted as Attock DPO, Atta-ur-Rehman, SSP/RO, CTD, as Bahawalnagar DPO, vice Liaqat Ali Malik, SSP, transferred and posted as Jhang DPO against an existing vacancy. Lodhran DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan has transferred and posted as Sialkot DPO vice Dr Muhammad Abid Khan who has been transferred and asked to report to Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore.

M Zulfiqar Ahmad, additional SP Sadr, Faisalabad, has been transferred and posted as Kasur DPO vice Ismail-ul-Rehman who has been posted as Pakpattan DPO. Pakpattan DPO Kamran Yousaf Malik has been transferred and directed to report to Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore. Faisal Mukhtar, SSP Investigation, Gujranwala, has been transferred and posted as Mandi Bahuddin DPO against an existing vacancy.