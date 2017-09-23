LG to unveil OLED technology

KARACHI/SEOUL: LG Electronics (LG) will introduce its advanced auto component technologies at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show (September 14-24), highlighted by the company’s first advanced OLED rear lamps to be featured in vehicles from a major European automaker, a statement said on Friday.

LG will also highlight connected car solutions for autonomous driving concept cars. LG’s debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show follows the company’s recent debut at major auto shows in Asia (Beijing and Shanghai) as well as North America (Detroit) following the launch of the LG Vehicle Components business division in 2013, it added.

The LG-designed OLED rear lamp leverages the company’s global leadership in all things OLED. As the world’s leader in OLED TVs, LG has deep experience incorporating advanced OLED technologies in products such as smartphones, smartwatches and instrument panels, it added.