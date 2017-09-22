Mourinho calls for end to League Cup

LONDON: Jose Mourinho has admitted English football would be better off without the League Cup, just seven months after winning the competition with Manchester United.

Mourinho celebrated the first major silverware of his United reign when his team beat Southampton 3-2 at Wembley last season.“You know, if the competition is an official competition, it is important for United and for me as a manager and I want the players to think the same way,” Mourinho told the BBC.

“If you ask me could English football survive or even be better without this competition? Maybe. But we have this competition, we have to respect, we have to respect the sponsors, we have to respect the opponents, we have to respect the professionalism of all of us trying to do the best.”