‘I am against Zardari, Nawaz, not PPP, PML-N’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan held responsible former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari for the prevailing situation of the country. Talking to the media on Wednesday in Karachi, Imran said that for the first time the army chief was repeatedly saying that he was with democracy.

He added Maryam Safdar's statement has made it abundantly clear as to who was behind the DawnLeaks. The PTI chief said that PML-N after destroying all institutions were now after Army and the judiciary. He said he is not against the PPP and the PML-N but against Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif. The Charter of Democracy was an underhand deal between them. The entire country is in debt but they and their children have become billionaires. He said that if people wanted to save Pakistan from corruption, then they need to get rid of Nawaz and Zardari.

The PTI chairman said that he was now focusing on Sindh and would extensively visit the province after Muharram. He announced holding a big public rally at Mazar e Quaid in December.

Khan said that corruption was rampant in Sindh, and it was a bigger problem here than in any other province. There is commission on every development project of Sindh and the money is being siphoned off to Dubai, he said.

Imran alleged that Faryal Talpur devoured entire development funds of Rs 375 billion allocated for the uplift of Sindh, and Rs 90 billion earmarked for the development of Larkana. The nation should be told as to where has the Sindh's development funds of Rs 375 billion gone.

Calling Leader of Opposition Khursheed Shah and Nawaz Sharif as two sides of the same coin, Imran Khan said both of them appointed Chairman NAB, head of the election commission and now they would form an interim government of their choice before elections, he observed. Khan alleged that the government gave development funds worth billions of rupees to the leader of the opposition adding that a genuine opposition leader was needed to keep a check on government.

He alleged that Sharif family is involved in money laundering for the last 30 years adding that corrupt representatives have to go home when umpire raises his finger. The PTi supremo charged that Nawaz Sharif and Zardari were responsible for keeping the country under heavy debt. He said in 2008 every Pakistani was indebted to the tune of Rs 35,000 which has now risen to Rs 120, 000. The iqama is a means of money laundering and Nawaz has been stealing country's wealth and sending it abroad while no authority has nabbed him.

By saying that we should set our own house in order, Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi has made the most damaging anti Pakistan statement ever made. Maryam Nawaz on the other hand is heaping scorn at Pakistan Army.

The workers of PPP and PML N workers should not side with corrupt Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif anymore. Very soon Nawaz Sharif would be reduced to making telephonic addresses from London like Altaf Hussain, he claimed. To a question Imran Khan said that when the courts have given verdicts on merit, it is being termed as a conspiracy against democracy.

Criticising the Election Commission for issuing a bailable arrest warrant against him in the contempt of court case, he said that authority only belongs to the Supreme Court and high courts. This happens nowhere in the world, he said. The ECP is supposed to ensure fair and free elections but it belongs to Nawaz and Zardari,he charged. --