Rabbani calls for expulsion of Swiss ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Wednesday called for the expulsion of Swiss ambassador from Pakistan for his country’s ‘failure’ to take action against the terrorist outfit Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which displayed anti-Pakistan posters in its capital.

This call came from Rabbani after Law and Justice Minister Zahid Hamid told the House that the Swiss authorities had plainly refused to take action against BLA terrorists that displayed anti-Pakistan posters in Geneva. Rabbani asked the Foreign Office to expel the ambassador.

The minister informed the House, “the Swiss authorities have plainly said that the display of [anti-Pakistan] posters was no violation of Swiss laws so no action against the persons involved in it could be taken”.

He explained about the inaction of Swiss authorities despite the fact that Geneva could not allow a terrorist outfit to use its soil against any other sovereign state. He continued that Swiss ambassador to Pakistan was summoned to the Foreign Office soon after the incident and given a demarche that it must not allow a terrorist organisation to use its soil against Pakistan.

Likewise, he said Pakistan embassy in Geneva had also lodged a complaint with the Swiss government for allowing BLA activists to spread its propaganda in the form of posters against Pakistan in a part of Geneva city.

The minister said the BLA was not only banned in Pakistan but also in the UK and by the US State Department that considered their actions as acts of terrorism and added Balochistan House, an affiliate of BLA with the help of India, organised the anti-Pakistan poster campaign.

Allowing this campaign and use of Swiss land is not only an attack on Pakistan’s territorial integrity, but also a violation of international law, the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions.

This earned the ire of Rabbani, who hit hard at the government for its lukewarm response after the Swiss authorities paid no heed to its genuine protests. He said that the FO should take some serious action as it was a violation of international laws as Swiss soil is being used against Pakistan. “Tell the Foreign Office to ask the Swiss ambassador to Pakistan to leave the country,” he added.

Instead of referring breach of privilege arising out of an allegedly wrong reply to the questions asked by the Senators about implementation on the recommendations of an inquiry held last year into malpractices in Aero Medical Department of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to the Privilege Committee, Rabbani said that the House will take up the matter itself. Speaking on a motion, Senator Farhatullah Babar waved a copy of the CAA's letter on the subject conveying approval of the DG to certain actions to be taken in the light of recommendations of Board of Inquiry.

Rabbani referred the matter to the Senate instead the privilege committee of the House after some of the senators claimed that officers guilty of breaching the privilege of the house or a member often walk away comfortably by simply tendering an apology. He directed the privileges committee of the House to complete investigation into the matter within two weeks and then he would issue notices to secretary aviation and director general CAA.

Through another calling attention, JUI-F Senator Hafiz Hamdullah drew attention of the government towards expansion of US Embassy in Islamabad which, he claimed, was being turned into mini-Pentagon, and may be used for spying over Pakistan.

Referring to a report of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), he said that it has raised objections over the new eight-storey building of US Embassy in Islamabad's Diplomatic Enclave, and that the top floor of the building can be "conveniently" used for surveillance of the government offices located in the adjacent area.

He said the AGP office in its audit report stated that Capital Development Authority (CDA) had withheld the NOC [no-objection certificate] for the US embassy until the approval from the prime minister, as the CDA can only sanction the construction of up to five-storey buildings in the area. However, State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) said the civic body has given an NOC to the embassy for expanding its building and no illegal expansion is carried out by the Americans. He said that the interior ministry and other intelligence agencies have also rejected the apprehensions that the seven-storey building of US can be used for spying.

Rabbani said the delay in announcing the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award should not go to the Supreme Court and the issue should be solved through parliament, executive and political means. He stated this after PPP Senator Sassui Palijo said that some political parties are contemplating upon taking the delay in announcement of NFC to apex court.