NA condemns carnage of Rohingya Muslims

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the ongoing violence and violation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar which led to their genocide.

The resolution which was adopted by the House which unanimously reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with Rohingya Muslims for the realisation of their civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights. The resolution also called upon the international community especially the Human Right Council to urge the Myanmar government to ensure the realisation of rights of the Rohingya Muslims, investigate the incidents of human rights violations and hold the perpetrators accountable for such violations.

“The international community should also provide humanitarian assistance to Rohingya Muslims,” the resolution urged the international community. The resolution also reaffirmed the Charter of the United Nations including the Principle of Humanitarian Intervention and International Covenants on Civil and Political Rights as well as Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

The National Assembly recalled resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the Human Rights Council on situation of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. It also deplored the systematic and organised destruction of villages and homes of Rohingya Muslims and commended the perseverance and courage of Rohingya Muslism in the face of severe adversity. “The House conveys deepest sympathy and offers condolence to the victims of these brutalities and their families,” the resolution said.

The House underscored the need to resolve and address the underlying causes in Rakhine state which has led to the incidents of violence and discriminations and also recognised the need the importance of bringing Rohingya Muslims in the mainstream through effective political and socio economic measures.

It noted that the United Nations have declared Rohingya Muslims as one of the most persecuted minorities which have suffered serious human rights violations. The PTI parliamentarian termed the resolution as incomplete and weak saying that proposals of members should be made part of resolution. “Along with asking the international community to act, the House should also ask the Government to take practical steps,” he said.

He said that Pakistan has been accommodating four million refugees for the last four decades saying Hasina Wajid who has passion to speak against Pakistan, should show big heart in hosting Rohingya Muslims in her country. Ayesha Syed of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Maulana Ameer Zaman from JUI-F demanded of forum concerned that Nobel prize should be withdrawn from Aung San Suu Kyi.

The JUI-F member said the Muslims were oppressed all over the world but their legitimate struggle at a number of places was being given the name of terrorism. Khalil George, a minority parliamentarian of PML-N said that atrocities against Muslims of Myanmar has no precedence in the world.

He appealed on behalf of minorities living in Pakistan to stop genocide of Muslims of Rohingya and the international community should take immediate steps to tackle the situation. Dr Nafeesa Shah of PPP and Ali Raza Abidi from MQM also condemned atrocities on Muslims in Myanmar saying that they should get their due status and rights.

The PPP member while pointing out that over 0.5 million Rohingya Muslims were residing in Karachi said the Interior Minister should tell the House as to what status they were enjoying in the country.