World Hockey XI to play matches in Karachi, Lahore and Pindi

KARACHI: President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has said that talks between FIH and PHF proved fruitful as the former had promised its support in the rebuilding of Pakistan hockey and opening doors of international hockey in the country.

The PHF president said this while talking to reporters at Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium on the occasion of trials for the selection of Pakistan senior team for Asia Cup 2018. The PHF president and secretary Shahbaz recently met FIH officials in Dubai.

He said that in November a World XI would visit Pakistan to play at least three test matches with Pakistan. In April next year, PHL would be organised in the country in which a number of foreign players would participate, he added.

The PHF president said the World XI would play matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. The PHF president also said that FIH was helping them in hiring the services of 11 foreign goalkeepers for the nine-a-side event next month in Karachi.

“This will be the first time that foreign goalkeepers will participate in Pakistan’s domestic hockey. We can say that through this event international hockey players will start coming to Pakistan,” Khokhar said.

The goalkeepers are from Argentina and Australia. He said IHF officials had assured them that there would be no hurdle in Pakistan’s participation in any tournament in India.

It may be recalled here that Pakistan could not participate in the Junior World Cup in 2016 because the players were not issued visas in time. “Our officials are working on fitness and training of the players for Asia Cup.

“Appointing a new management was the only way to improve the performance of the team, so we did that,” he said. He said he expected the team to do well at Asia Cup. “Our hockey will soon come out of the darkness,” he added.

He said the players would take time to improve their skills according to international conditions. “Our under-18 team toured Australia and won a championship there. After that the players stayed there for four months which helped them get familiar with modern techniques. It will help them when they become part of the senior team,” he said.

In reply to a question regarding a foreign coach, he said that the players would not be able to communicate with a foreigner. “That is a major issue,” he said.